Colossal cabbages cultivate kids' interest Updated at
Joel Overman, a student at Weeksville Elementary School in Elizabeth City, was North Carolina's 2016 state winner of the National Third Grade Cabbage Program. Officials with Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, hopes other students, including ones in Randolph County, will soon join him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Sukie
|18
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC