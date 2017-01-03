Colossal cabbages cultivate kids' int...

Colossal cabbages cultivate kids' interest Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

Joel Overman, a student at Weeksville Elementary School in Elizabeth City, was North Carolina's 2016 state winner of the National Third Grade Cabbage Program. Officials with Bonnie Plants, the largest producer of vegetable and herb plants in North America, hopes other students, including ones in Randolph County, will soon join him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Dec 31 Sukie 18
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pasquotank County was issued at January 06 at 10:33AM EST

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,745 • Total comments across all topics: 277,656,002

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC