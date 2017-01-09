City seeks talks with county on homelessness
Homelessness is a big problem that Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County officials need to work together to fix, Mayor Joe Peel and city councilors agreed last week. City officials have been discussing homelessness lately because of the Visions of Hope homeless shelter on 709 Herrington Road.
Read more at The Daily Advance.
