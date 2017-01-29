Chicken on the way
Michael Smiley and Michael Westfall prepare a fried chicken dinner while Kameil Barnes plates and serves the meals at VFW 6060's Winter Picnic, Saturday, January 28, 2017. Michael Smiley and Michael Westfall prepare a fried chicken dinner while Kameil Barnes plates and serves the meals at VFW 6060's Winter Picnic, Saturday, at the post home on N. Road Street in Elizabeth City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec '16
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC