Chicken on the way

Michael Smiley and Michael Westfall prepare a fried chicken dinner while Kameil Barnes plates and serves the meals at VFW 6060's Winter Picnic, Saturday, January 28, 2017. Michael Smiley and Michael Westfall prepare a fried chicken dinner while Kameil Barnes plates and serves the meals at VFW 6060's Winter Picnic, Saturday, at the post home on N. Road Street in Elizabeth City.

