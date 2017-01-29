Celebrations: Rasheed chosen to lead Friday Fellowship
The board of advisors of the William C. Friday Fellowship, a program of the Wildacres Leadership Initiative, recently announced the appointment of Abdul Sm Rasheed as executive director. Rasheed is a 1971 graduate of Elizabeth City State University, the current president of the National Alumni Association, and past chairman of the ECSU Board of Trustees and Trustee Emeritus.
