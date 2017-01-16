Buffaloe recalls King's first role as faith servant
Before Martin Luther King Jr. became the famous civil rights leader who is still celebrated today, he first was a pastor. It was King's status as a faith-based servant that Elizabeth City police Chief Eddie Buffaloe Jr. chose as a focus of his speech at the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Community Breakfast in Elizabeth City on Monday.
