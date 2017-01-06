Biz, residents prep for snow storm
With a potentially giant snow storm on the way, area businesses large and small were working Friday to ensure they had on hand the basic survival supplies for customers who might find themselves snowed in this weekend. Christy Saunders, coordinator of Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Management, said Thursday that between 5 and 10 inches of snow was scheduled to fall on Pasquotank and Camden counties overnight Friday and today.
