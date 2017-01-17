AoA director Hindenach resigns

Keli Hindenach, who was hired in July, has resigned as executive director of the downtown-based regional non-profit arts council. In a prepared statement, AoA said Board of Directors President Ashley Ramsamooj received Hindenach's letter of resignation and AoA's board accepted it on Jan. 6. Hindenach resigned to "pursue other opportunities," AoA said.

