AoA director Hindenach resigns
Keli Hindenach, who was hired in July, has resigned as executive director of the downtown-based regional non-profit arts council. In a prepared statement, AoA said Board of Directors President Ashley Ramsamooj received Hindenach's letter of resignation and AoA's board accepted it on Jan. 6. Hindenach resigned to "pursue other opportunities," AoA said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Jan 9
|Ray
|19
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC