All schools return to regular schedules
Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools, the Northeast Academy of Aerospace and Advanced Technologies, Currituck County Schools and the Edenton-Chowan Schools will all operate on their regular schedule on Thursday. All three school districts and the Elizabeth City-based charter school were closed this week because of the icy road conditions in the wake of the weekend snow storm.
