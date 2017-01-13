3 EC parks and rec finalists meet with public

The three finalists for the next director of the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation Department are the manager for Howard University's student center, a former parks and recreation director from West Virginia, and the department's current interim director, Hipp Barclift. Elizabeth City officials introduced the finalists during a meet-and-greet event Thursday afternoon at Arts of the Albemarle.

