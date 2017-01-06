2 charged in car B&Es, third sought

Two Pasquotank County men, including one with a prior burglary conviction, were being held at Albemarle District Jail Friday in connection with a recent rash of break-ins of vehicles in the Oak Stump Road area, Elizabeth City police said. Rasheen Arnold, 22, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, and Lazino Shelton, 17, of the 900 block of Shillington Road, were arrested Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.