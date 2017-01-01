011517BizCamden2

011517BizCamden2

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Economic Development Director Wayne Harris, Camden Economic Development Director Charlie Bauman and Currituck Chamber of Commerce President Josh Bass believe the area's business climate will is on the upswing. Harris cited more development continuing along the Halstead Boulevard corridor and further development in downtown Elizabeth City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10) Jan 9 Ray 19
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,432 • Total comments across all topics: 277,998,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC