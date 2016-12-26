Weldon man sought for abduction of EC teen

Elizabeth City police say they are searching for a Halifax County man they say abducted a teenage girl from her home in Elizabeth City earlier today. Johnathan Wendell Ward, 28, of the 1200 block of Daniel Street, Weldon, is wanted in the abduction of 14-year-old Kaniya McMurrin from her home in the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, a press release from the Elizabeth City Police Department states.

