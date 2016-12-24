Victorian-style shop, eatery sparkles with season
White lights sparkle amongst the green of the Christmas tree with brilliant red poinsettias, snowflakes, reindeer and original ornaments. Designing beautiful displays, Tammi Byrum creates a picturesque atmosphere at the Nicholson House Gift Shop in Belvidere.
