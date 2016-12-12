Unclear how disaster aid will flow to area
Area officials welcomed the $201 million in disaster relief approved by state lawmakers on Wednesday, but said it's too soon to say how the money will flow to northeastern North Carolina. The new funding is to help the state recover from Hurricane Matthew in October and wildfires in western North Carolina last month.
