Southgate Mall sold at foreclosure sale

At a public auction on July 25 on the steps of the Pasquotank County Courthouse, Southgate Mall was auctioned off for $8 million to L and R Partners, a Miami-based debt servicing company. John McNames, of the law firm of Womble Carlyle Sanders and Rice, submitted the lone bid for the mall on L and R Partners' behalf.

