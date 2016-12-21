Search Called off for Cruise Passenge...

Search Called off for Cruise Passenger off New Jersey

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Marine News

The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a woman who went missing from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship off the coast of New Jersey over the Christmas holiday weekend, a spokesman said on Wednesday. The 74-year-old passenger was reported missing in the early hours of Friday about 100 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, said Petty Officer David Micallef.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
News Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n... Sep '16 Allright already 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,274 • Total comments across all topics: 277,475,719

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC