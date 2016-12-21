Search Called off for Cruise Passenger off New Jersey
The U.S. Coast Guard has called off a search for a woman who went missing from the Queen Mary 2 cruise ship off the coast of New Jersey over the Christmas holiday weekend, a spokesman said on Wednesday. The 74-year-old passenger was reported missing in the early hours of Friday about 100 nautical miles southeast of Atlantic City, said Petty Officer David Micallef.
