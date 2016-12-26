Rowell: Commercial air service to airport not likely
Could commercial air service come to the Elizabeth City Regional Airport? Airport Manager Gordon Rowell is looking into it but says it's not likely. Rowell briefly discussed commercial air service with Pasquotank County commissioners on Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC