Relocated Captain D's opening Monday
The seafood restaurant chain's location in the Southgate Mall parking lot last served customers on Christmas Eve before closing, in preparation to open in the former Elizabeth City Arby's at North Road Street and Jennings Drive. The marquee at the chain's Southgate location, along with detailed notes on the front doors, say Jan. 2 will be opening day at the North Road location.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Sukie
|18
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC