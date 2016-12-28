Record outlines motive for Mansfield ...

Record outlines motive for Mansfield slaying

An Elizabeth City man charged with first-degree murder in his wife's death told police he shot her because she was suffering from dementia and he didn't want her having to live in an assisted living facility "like a caged animal," police records state. Samuel Frank Mansfield, 73, is charged with the fatal shooting of Phyllis Baccus Mansfield, also 73, in the couple's garage in the 100 block of Golf Club Drive in the Fairway Estates subdivision the morning of Dec. 14. Police have said Mansfield reported his wife's shooting to 911 and then admitted firing the shots that killed her.

