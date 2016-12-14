Police: EC man in custody after admitting he fatally shot wife
A 73-year-old Elizabeth City man is custody after police say he admitted fatally shooting his wife earlier today. A police press release states Samuel Mansfield, of 119 Golf Club Drive, was being held in connection with the fatal shooting of his wife, Phyllis Mansfield, 73, at their home.
