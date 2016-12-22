Police: 3 men admit to 20-plus vehicle B&Es
Three Camden County men are facing a total of 51 felony charges after they were arrested Wednesday in connection with more than 20 vehicle break-ins in Elizabeth City and Pasquotank County. The men - Deangelo Lee, 19; Dywane Rodriguez, 19; and Jerold McCoy, also 19 - were arrested after police stopped their vehicle in the 700 block of Herrington Road, police said in a press release Thursday.
