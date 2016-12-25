One man involved in two separate Eliz...

One man involved in two separate Elizabeth City shootings

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Officials then drove to the hospital and learned the victim, 21-year-old Kevin White, was shot in the leg. While officers were still investigating the first incident, they were called to reports of gun fire in the 400 block of East Church Street just after 2 P.M. That's when officers received another call from Albermarle Sentara Hospital about a second gunshot victim in the emergency room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTKR-TV Norfolk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
News Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n... Sep '16 Allright already 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,499 • Total comments across all topics: 277,356,137

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC