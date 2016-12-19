OBX developer buys ex-Coastie housing complex for $2.5M
A Dare County-based developer has purchased the former Coast Guard housing complex in Elizabeth City and says he has ambitious plans for developing the site. Jim Rose, whose operations are based in Kill Devil Hills, said Saturday he paid the federal government $2.5 million on Thursday for the 32½-acre, 72-unit property off Weeksville Road.
