No. 4: Judge's ending water contract spurs crisis

Tuesday Read more: The Daily Advance

On April 12, a Superior Court judge nullified the contract allowing Elizabeth City to buy water from Pasquotank County to supply the busy commercial corridor. City and county officials scrambled to resolve the ensuing crisis.

