No. 4: Judge's ending water contract spurs crisis
On April 12, a Superior Court judge nullified the contract allowing Elizabeth City to buy water from Pasquotank County to supply the busy commercial corridor. City and county officials scrambled to resolve the ensuing crisis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC