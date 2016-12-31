No. 1: Matthew's wind, heavy rains le...

No. 1: Matthew's wind, heavy rains left area flooded

Read more: The Daily Advance

In a matter of hours on an October weekend, Hurricane Matthew turned some of the Albemarle region's low-lying sections into lakes and rivers, causing more than few bridges, roads and streets to become impassible and claiming the life of a Gates County motorist. Additionally, the storm's aftermath forced many residents out of their flooded homes or prompted them to tough out the situation without basic utilities or the ability to come and go as they like for days.

