No. 1: Matthew's wind, heavy rains left area flooded
In a matter of hours on an October weekend, Hurricane Matthew turned some of the Albemarle region's low-lying sections into lakes and rivers, causing more than few bridges, roads and streets to become impassible and claiming the life of a Gates County motorist. Additionally, the storm's aftermath forced many residents out of their flooded homes or prompted them to tough out the situation without basic utilities or the ability to come and go as they like for days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|4 hr
|Sukie
|18
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC