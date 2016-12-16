Man charged in wife's fatal shooting remains in jail
An Elizabeth City man charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his wife earlier this week continues to be held without bond at Albemarle District Jail. Samuel Mansfield, 73, of 119 Golf Club Drive, appeared briefly in court before District Judge Eula Reid on Thursday, his attorney, H.P. Williams Jr. of Elizabeth City, said Friday.
Read more at The Daily Advance.
