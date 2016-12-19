Man arrested on drug charges

Man arrested on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: The Daily Advance

A 30-year-old Elizabeth City man with a prior felony record is facing a host of charges after police allegedly found more than an ounce of cocaine in his possession. Amos Parker, of the 1000 block of Wood Street, was arrested Nov. 17 after police executed search warrants at both his home and at an apartment behind his residence in the 300 block of Burke Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) 3 hr CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
News Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n... Sep '16 Allright already 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,181 • Total comments across all topics: 277,265,375

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC