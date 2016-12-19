Man arrested on drug charges
A 30-year-old Elizabeth City man with a prior felony record is facing a host of charges after police allegedly found more than an ounce of cocaine in his possession. Amos Parker, of the 1000 block of Wood Street, was arrested Nov. 17 after police executed search warrants at both his home and at an apartment behind his residence in the 300 block of Burke Street.
