Homes decked in holiday splendor for tour
The Holiday Home Tour sign and a lighted pathway greets visitors who stop to see the decorations at Jim and Linda Steiners on Church Street, Saturday, December 17, 2016. About 150 people attended this year's The Holiday Home Tour in Elizabeth City that featured seven homes with a variety of Christmas decor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Thu
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC