Home for Christmas: Habitat welcomes EC woman to her new home
"I just can't stop smiling," Wilson said Tuesday after a ribbon-cutting sponsored by Elizabeth City Habitat for Humanity at her new home on Cardwell Street. The local Habitat group chose Wilson for the house earlier this year, and has spent the last few months renovating it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC