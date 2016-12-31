Harvey mixes dancing, boot camp tonin...

Harvey mixes dancing, boot camp toning for fitness

23 hrs ago

With each new year people search for ways to achieve fitness resolutions, and Felisha Harvey offers a MixxedFit class that is fun and invigorating for participants. Harvey instructs MixxedFit classes at the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation, the Police Athletic League gym and Southgate Mall.

