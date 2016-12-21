FEMA offers homeowners storm recovery, prep tips
FEMA representatives are at local Lowe's Home Improvement stores this week to offer homeowners advice on preparing their homes for future hurricanes. Mitigation specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency will be at the Lowe's in Elizabeth City and three other locations through Saturday, FEMA spokeswoman Jann Tracey said Tuesday.
