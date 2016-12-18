Fallen vets honored with Christmas wreaths
Despite the chilly December wind conditions, nearly 150 people turned out Saturday to pay tribute to fallen veterans during the second annual Wreaths Across America event at New Hollywood Cemetery. "This is good American patriotism," said Post 6060 Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Ken Sandridge, one of nearly half-a-dozen speakers for the ceremony, referring to the good-sized crowd.
