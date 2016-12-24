EMS chief: Man dies of self-inflicted...

EMS chief: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff with police

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Advance

Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Director Jerry Newell said EMS personnel were dispatched to East Ward and Chesson streets following a report of a self-inflicted gunshot Saturday shortly before 4 p.m.. The victim, a man who Newell estimated to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Newell said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elizabeth City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07) Dec 22 CSI team 1 7
the music thread (Mar '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 21
Charles EJ Hillburn Nov '16 Concerned 1
News Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge... Nov '16 Noo 3
vote for trump Oct '16 Mavric 2
News 24 cited at border checkpoint Oct '16 Road Warrior 2
News Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n... Sep '16 Allright already 1
See all Elizabeth City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elizabeth City Forum Now

Elizabeth City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elizabeth City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
 

Elizabeth City, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,404 • Total comments across all topics: 277,341,116

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC