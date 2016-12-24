EMS chief: Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot after standoff with police
Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services Director Jerry Newell said EMS personnel were dispatched to East Ward and Chesson streets following a report of a self-inflicted gunshot Saturday shortly before 4 p.m.. The victim, a man who Newell estimated to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene, Newell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC