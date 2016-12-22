Deitemeyer, Parks, Tilley leave in 2016

Kandi Deitemeyer, president of College of The Albemarle the last six years, tendered her resignation in September, saying she was leaving COA to take over as president of a community college near Charlotte. Jerry Parks, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, and three longtime city employees, Bobbi White, Katherine Felton and June Brooks, as well as Perquimans Sheriff Eric Tilley, each announced their immediate plans to retire.

