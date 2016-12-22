Deitemeyer, Parks, Tilley leave in 2016
Kandi Deitemeyer, president of College of The Albemarle the last six years, tendered her resignation in September, saying she was leaving COA to take over as president of a community college near Charlotte. Jerry Parks, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services, and three longtime city employees, Bobbi White, Katherine Felton and June Brooks, as well as Perquimans Sheriff Eric Tilley, each announced their immediate plans to retire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Thu
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC