County approves Fox Haven expansion
The Fox Haven neighborhood near Elizabeth City is poised to double in size, following Pasquotank County commissioners approving the final plat for Phase Two of the subdivision Monday night. Phase Two provides for 31 lots that would be built on the western side of Phase One, which included 29 lots near the intersection of West Main Street Extended and Berea Church Road.
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
