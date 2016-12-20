County approves Fox Haven expansion

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Daily Advance

The Fox Haven neighborhood near Elizabeth City is poised to double in size, following Pasquotank County commissioners approving the final plat for Phase Two of the subdivision Monday night. Phase Two provides for 31 lots that would be built on the western side of Phase One, which included 29 lots near the intersection of West Main Street Extended and Berea Church Road.

