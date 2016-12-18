Celebrations: 186-year-old Hertford church given its mirror miniature
Elnora McCoy of South Mills presented a model of Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church, built by Rossie C. Spence, to the actual church, which is celebrating its 186th birthday. Elnora McCoy of South Mills presented a model of Poole's Grove Missionary Baptist Church on Nov. 27 to the actual church on Woodsville Road in Hertford in memory of her grandparents, Jackson and Hannah Cross and her parents George and Elmira C. Smith.
