CAMA, Fisheries open new offices in EC

Twenty-eight employees with the state's coastal and marine fisheries agencies are no longer working out of their homes. Spokeswomen for both the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Wednesday the agencies have found temporary quarters in Elizabeth City for Coastal Management's eight full-time employees and Fisheries' 20 full-time and temporary workers.

