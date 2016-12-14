CAMA, Fisheries open new offices in EC
Twenty-eight employees with the state's coastal and marine fisheries agencies are no longer working out of their homes. Spokeswomen for both the N.C. Division of Coastal Management and N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries announced Wednesday the agencies have found temporary quarters in Elizabeth City for Coastal Management's eight full-time employees and Fisheries' 20 full-time and temporary workers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC