ABNB Credit Union opens at new location in Moyock
MOYOCK What had been a long-vacant bank branch at the corner of Caratoke Highway and Puddin Ridge Road has been revived as a relocated federal credit union branch. Since March 2003, ABNB had been serving upper Currituck County customers in the Moyock Commons shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember the Nags Head Casino? (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Sukie
|18
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC