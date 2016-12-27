$600K gift will go to library upgrade

A former trustee's $600,000 gift to College of The Albemarle will be applied toward the library renovation project on the main campus in Elizabeth City, the college's board of trustees has agreed. The board voted Dec. 20 to designate the gift from the family of the late Charles Ward for the library project, which is estimated to cost $2.87 million and be funded mostly with funds from the $2 billion state bond approved by voters in March.

