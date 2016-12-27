$600K gift will go to library upgrade
A former trustee's $600,000 gift to College of The Albemarle will be applied toward the library renovation project on the main campus in Elizabeth City, the college's board of trustees has agreed. The board voted Dec. 20 to designate the gift from the family of the late Charles Ward for the library project, which is estimated to cost $2.87 million and be funded mostly with funds from the $2 billion state bond approved by voters in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Advance.
Add your comments below
Elizabeth City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alexanders Master Care (Aug '07)
|Dec 22
|CSI team 1
|7
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|21
|Charles EJ Hillburn
|Nov '16
|Concerned
|1
|Price gouging accusations probed by attorney ge...
|Nov '16
|Noo
|3
|vote for trump
|Oct '16
|Mavric
|2
|24 cited at border checkpoint
|Oct '16
|Road Warrior
|2
|Ten people injured in Moyock accident Tuesday n...
|Sep '16
|Allright already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elizabeth City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC