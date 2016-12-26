14 year-old Elizabeth City teen repor...

14 year-old Elizabeth City teen reportedly abducted by 28-year-old man

Monday Dec 26 Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Elizabeth City Police are looking for a 14-year-old girl who has reportedly been abducted by a 28-year-old man. Monday morning, Elizabeth City Police received a call about the abduction of 14-year-old Kaniya McMurrin from the 400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

