121616gilbert protest

The State Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday to dismiss a Pasquotank County voter's protest of 22 fellow county voters, ruling the complaint didn't allege violations significant enough to affect the outcome of any election. In the protest, Pasquotank County Republican Party Chairman Pete Gilbert questioned whether the 22 voters were eligible to cast ballots in Pasquotank, primarily because they requested absentee ballots and, he alleged, there was evidence they primarily live out of state.

