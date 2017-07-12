Trees down, power out, river rising as storms hit Elgin area
Volunteers from Hanover Township Emergency Services helped secure an area in Elgin that included St. Charles Avenue and Dwight Street, where power lines had fallen and trees were damage. Volunteers from Hanover Township Emergency Services helped secure an area in Elgin that included St. Charles Avenue and Dwight Street, where power lines had fallen and trees were damage.
