Remodeled Elgin Walmart to hold ribbo...

Remodeled Elgin Walmart to hold ribbon cutting

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Daily Herald

The Walmart at 1100 S. Randall Road will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the store's remodeling at 8 a.m. today. The remodeled store includes a new look and added features designed to improve the customer shopping experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Elgin Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12) Jun 27 StRe 53
Help me find her! Jun 10 Looking 1
schmale & north ave Jun '17 Zepplin Popper 11
News Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08) May '17 Unk 59
Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15) May '17 Fportillos 11
News Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba... May '17 Claire Lizon 1
News Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,... May '17 MEE 1
See all Elgin Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Elgin Forum Now

Elgin Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Elgin Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Notre Dame
 

Elgin, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,913 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,535

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC