Firefighters, Police in IL City Set to Start Flying Drones
July 1--A short video made by Elgin Police Department members with a drone shows not only the beauty of the Fox River but also how a drone with a camera can be used by police officers and firefighters in emergency situations. The video was shown at Wednesday's City Council meeting as officials from both public safety departments discussed policy and procedure they are putting in place for the new equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike Innis
|Tue
|Kmart reunion
|1
|Police say man found dead in burning garage was... (Mar '08)
|Jul 7
|ForestHospitalRes...
|13
|Former Algonquin police officer turns himself in (Jan '10)
|Jul 7
|Fairplay
|6
|South Elgin is Kane County's Most Corrupt Polic... (Mar '12)
|Jun 27
|StRe
|53
|Help me find her!
|Jun '17
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun '17
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Unk
|59
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC