Elgin chamber to host member orientation July 21

Learn how to maximize your membership and be engaged at the Elgin Area Chamber's Member Orientation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, July 21. Whether you're a new or existing member, each quarter you can attend a member orientation at the chamber to learn how to plug in. You'll learn about your benefits and available opportunities as a chamber member at this event to be held at the chamber office at 31 S. Grove Ave. in Elgin.

