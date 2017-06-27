Why an Elgin man says he painted rainbow on Victorian home
A gay pride-like rainbow painted on an Elgin house is at the center of a dispute between a painter and a neighbor over money. The rainbow was painted on the house at 923 W. Highland Ave., which is owned by Church of the Brethren Inc., and now the church wants the colorful stripe removed.
