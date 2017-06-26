VW enthusiast has history with rare cat: 1978 Puma
Bill Moody of Rolling Meadows drove his custom 1949 Mercury two-door to the cruise night, where is was selected as the Stratford Square Pick. Matt Avery, left, and Stratford Square general manager Doug Kiehn, right, present Bill Moody of Rolling Meadows with the Stratford Square Pick award.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May '17
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May '17
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC