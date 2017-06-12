U-46 still has concerns with Elgin charter school contract
The former Fox River Country Day School in Elgin is the preferred site for a proposed charter school. But the group seeking to open the school wants to keep its options open and has identified two alternate sites -- the Rakow building in Elgin and U-46's Wayne Elementary School in Wayne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May 23
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May 22
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC