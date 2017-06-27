U-46 board denies Elgin charter school proposal

A proposal for an Elgin charter school has once again failed to garner the blessing of officials at the state's second-largest school district. After a heated debate, Elgin Area School District U-46 school board members voted 4-3 Monday to deny the Elgin Math and Science Academy Charter School Initiative's proposal and contract primarily because of concerns with the plan's economic soundness that could not be resolved over two months of negotiations.

