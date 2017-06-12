Travel 'Through the Looking Glass' in Elgin
Samantha Swartz as the Referee and the ensemble rehearse for the Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company production of "Through the Looking Glass," which opens Friday, June 16, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. Eliana Bermudez as Alice and Elijah Groth as The White Knight rehearse for the Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company production of "Through the Looking Glass," which opens Friday, June 16, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Elgin Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me find her!
|Jun 10
|Looking
|1
|schmale & north ave
|Jun 2
|Zepplin Popper
|11
|Attorney: Ari Squire's Wife Not Involved In Twi... (Mar '08)
|May 27
|Unk
|59
|Portillo's Already changed for the worst. (Sep '15)
|May 27
|Fportillos
|11
|Coyote pups found dead in bucket of water in Ba...
|May 23
|Claire Lizon
|1
|Man charged in Lake in the Hills home invasion,...
|May 22
|MEE
|1
|The thug inmate that was shit gang member
|May '17
|Trumpisawesome
|1
Find what you want!
Search Elgin Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC