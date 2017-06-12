Travel 'Through the Looking Glass' in Elgin

Samantha Swartz as the Referee and the ensemble rehearse for the Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company production of "Through the Looking Glass," which opens Friday, June 16, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center. Eliana Bermudez as Alice and Elijah Groth as The White Knight rehearse for the Children's Theatre of Elgin and Fox Valley Theatre Company production of "Through the Looking Glass," which opens Friday, June 16, at the Elgin Community College Arts Center.

